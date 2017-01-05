PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > Retiree laments 6 years non-payment of pension

Retiree laments 6 years non-payment of pension

Published on January 5, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

ministry of defence

Mr Musa Garba, a retiree of Ministry of Defence, Civil Personnel Unit Headquarters, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has lamented the non-payment of his pension for over six years.

The affected staff with pension number: 1311201525111112 made the known in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that the call was extremely necessary due to the difficulties he and members of his family had been going through ever since.

Garba said that he went through series of verification exercises without any fruitful result, saying that it had been the tradition that pensioners undergo verification every two years.

The complainant appealed to relevant authorities to come to his aid to ameliorate difficulties he had been going through due to lack of pension in the last five years.
R“Despite attending all these rigorous exercises, yet nothing comes out of it.

“ It is very sad for a person to devote his youthful agility for the service of his nation only for him to be abandoned.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government and relevant authorities to intervene because I spent over six years now without receiving a kobo as pension.

“I started work on Aug. 11, 1971, got confirmation on Oct. 19, 1971, my last promotion was on Dec. 10, 1999.

“And finally retired on Dec. 10, 2000 on Grade Level 5, Step 5,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of 1 Div. Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Abdullahi Usman neither responded to several phone calls nor text message sent to his mobile line.

Posted by on January 5, 2017, 1:57 pm. Filed under Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes