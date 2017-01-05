Retiree laments 6 years non-payment of pension

Mr Musa Garba, a retiree of Ministry of Defence, Civil Personnel Unit Headquarters, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has lamented the non-payment of his pension for over six years.

The affected staff with pension number: 1311201525111112 made the known in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said that the call was extremely necessary due to the difficulties he and members of his family had been going through ever since.

Garba said that he went through series of verification exercises without any fruitful result, saying that it had been the tradition that pensioners undergo verification every two years.

The complainant appealed to relevant authorities to come to his aid to ameliorate difficulties he had been going through due to lack of pension in the last five years.

"Despite attending all these rigorous exercises, yet nothing comes out of it.

“ It is very sad for a person to devote his youthful agility for the service of his nation only for him to be abandoned.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government and relevant authorities to intervene because I spent over six years now without receiving a kobo as pension.

“I started work on Aug. 11, 1971, got confirmation on Oct. 19, 1971, my last promotion was on Dec. 10, 1999.

“And finally retired on Dec. 10, 2000 on Grade Level 5, Step 5,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of 1 Div. Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Abdullahi Usman neither responded to several phone calls nor text message sent to his mobile line.