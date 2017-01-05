Police arrests 2 for alleged murder

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected murderers in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old stylist at Ijede.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Jan. 4, at about 4. 05 p.m.

Badmos said that their arrest followed a distress call reporting to the police that, one Ademola Olarape had been shot dead by some unknown assailants.

“On Jan. 4 at about 4: 05 p.m, there was a distress call from one Sunday Olaifa of No. 11, Ijede street, Igbe Kapo.

“He said that his brother, one Ademola Olarape, a stylist in a barbing saloon opposite Ijede palace was shot dead by unknown assailants.

“Combined teams of operatives from Area N and I divisions swung into an action immediately.

“Consequently, one Saheed Araba and Femi Omolajau were apprehended.

“Among the weapons we recovered from the suspects at the scene of the crime included one locally made pistol and two live cartridges. One expended cartridge and a cutlass. ”

According to the PPRO, the suspects have given useful information about the crime.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni, had directed that the case be transferred to SCID Panti for discreet investigation.

The PPRO assured the public that the command will no longer tolerate cultism-related activities in the state.