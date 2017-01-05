NDLEA arrests 269 drug traffickers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said on Thursday it had arrested 269 suspected drug traffickers and convicted 53 in the state from January to December 2016.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Samuel Azige, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Azige noted that the number of those arrested was higher in 2016 compared with the 232 arrested in 2015.

He also said that 18,298.375 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized from the suspects during the period under review, indicating a decrease from the 23,169.596 kilogrammes seized in 2015.

Azige attributed the reduction to the massive public enlightenment carried out within the year to educate the public against drug abuse.

“Out of the figure, psychotropic substance constitute the highest with 16,550. 239 kilogrammes, an increase from 14, 129 kilogrammes seized in 2015, while Indian hemp decreased from 23, 285 kilogrammes in 2015 to 1,748.032 kilogrammes in 2016.

“The quantity of cocaine seized was 0.031 kilogrammes and heroine 0.019 kilogrammes.

“As you can see, psychotropic substance seized was higher than Indian hemp that used to be the highest.

“This indicates that more people are taking these dangerous substances which increases its demand and supply,” Azige said.

He further said that no fewer that 129 drug users were rehabilitated, including referrals from Abuja, Nasarawa, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina and Bauchi states, in the period under review.

The commander disclosed that the command has concluded plans, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, to enlighten drivers in motor parks against drug abuse.

According to him, drivers under the influence of drugs often have a wrong judgement on speed, and this contributes to the high number of speed related accidents on the road.

“We are currently carrying out surveillance in all the parks in the state to determine the level of drug abuse practice among the drivers”.