Lagos vows to sanction traders who dump refuse on roads

Published on January 5, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

L-R: Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare , Permanent Secretary, Engr Adeyemi Saliu, Sole Administrator Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Pastor Ojo Samuel and Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Mr Babatunde Hunpe at the sanitation inspection tour to Egbe Idimu and Igando-Ikotun LCDAs on Thursday.

The Lagos State Government has vowed to sanction traders who dumped their refuse indiscriminately on roads or setbacks in the state.

Commissioner for the Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare made this vow on Thursday during an inspection tour of Egbe-Idimu and Igando-Ikotun LCDAs to monitor the evacuation of refuse from the streets.

Adejare, who frowned at indiscriminate refuse disposal under any guise reminded Lagosians, especially market women and men who were notorious for illegally dumping refuse on the road, of government’s policy on zero tolerance to all environmental infractions.

While restating government’s resolve to expeditiously apply regulatory and enforcement measures against contraventions of government policies and regulations, Adejare enjoined residents to voluntarily comply with the extant State environmental laws.

He said the environment, being relevant to all, should be properly maintained “if we must attain environmental sustainability and socio-economic well-being.”

However, Adejare expressed satisfaction with the level of the work done by the special task force, saying that he was impressed by the intervention of the ‘Operation Sight and Abate’ which had made significant impact in ridding the two LCDAs off refuse heaps in record time.

The commissioner had earlier constituted the special task force code named ‘Operation Sight and Abate’ to deal with the situation and engender a system whereby refuse heaps were promptly abated wherever they were found in the State.

