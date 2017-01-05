Lagos lawmaker urges NASS to pass 2017 budget

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Jude Idimogu, on Thursday, urged the National Assembly to conclude work on the 2017 budget and pass it before the end of January.

Idimogu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II at the Assembly, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, such development has become imperative in the light of the current hardship facing many Nigerians as a result of the economic recession.

“I want to call on the Senate and the House of Representatives that have before them the Appropriation Bill for 2017 to hasten the passage as soon as they resume from recess.

“It should be passed before the end of January.

“The process should be done harmoniously in the interest of the suffering masses that are finding it difficult economically because of recession.

“We need not waste time because time is running out for this government. I want the NASS and the executive to work together,” the lawmaker said.

Idimogu also said that if actually, the President wanted to reshuffle his cabinet, such appointments should be without bias or party affiliation.

“Buhari by now should know how to put round pegs in round holes.

“Best hands should be sought to put the country back on track so that our people can be happy,” he said.

Idimogu advised the President to adhere strictly to the federal character as enshrined in the constitution.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Dec. 14, 2016, presented N7.298 trillion budget proposal for the 2017 fiscal year to a joint session of the National Assembly.