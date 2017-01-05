PM News Nigeria

Four young men have been arrested in the Chicago over a video streamed online showing the assault of an 18-year-old man, a statement by the police said.

Police announced the arrests after a video of the attack targeting the teenager with mental disabilities was streamed live on Facebook.

The Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson said that the “brazenness” of suspects’ actions in streaming the “brutal” attack on social media.

In the video of the assault, two men and two women can be seen threatening, mistreating and swearing at the victim, who is tied up in a corner.

“They cut part of his scalp and hair as well as his clothing with a knife. One of the attackers holds a leash tied around the victim’s neck.

“Fuck Donald Trump, nigger, fuck white people,” one of the attackers says.

According to the report, one of the suspects allegedly knew the victim.

The police believed that the victim, who was afterwards found wandering on the street, had been held by the group for up to 24 hours.

The police said that he is traumatised and being treated in hospital.