Ex-Miss ECOWAS appointed Executive Director, Miss Nigeria Organisation

The Folio Media Group, owners of The Daily Times of Nigeria, has appointed Dr May Ikeora as the Executive Director of Miss Nigeria Organisation.

Ikeora was appointed on Jan. 3, according to a statement by Mr Fidelis Anosike, the Founder and Chairman of Folio Communication Ltd. on Thursday.

The statement said that Ikeora, an academic researcher, an ex-beauty queen-cum entrepreneur, is the first Nigerian to win Miss ECOWAS in Cape Verde in 2003.

It noted that her interest in human rights and peacebuilding led to her becoming a goodwill Ambassador for ECOWAS during which she toured all the West African countries on peace missions.

The statement said that she used the experience garnered during her reign to pursue a career in International Humanitarian Law.

It said also disclosed that Ikeora moved to U.K. 11 years ago where she successfully obtained a Masters degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution Studies and later a PhD in Law.

She has worked across Africa and Europe as a specialist in Human Rights, Environment, Gender and Peace-building, consulting for organisations the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Institute.

“Following her interest in global peace, Ikeora has received numerous awards with regards to her work within the African Diaspora in U.K. and was recognised by the House of Lords in the U.K. Houses of Parliament.

“As an academic, she has numerous published articles in her field.

“As an entrepreneur, Ikeora founded an organic and natural cosmetics company, called L’Avyanna Skin Naturals, which is based in the U.K. and Nigeria.

“It is her aim to make this business one of the best in Africa and export its products to other parts of the world,’’ the statement said.

It said she had continued with the advocacy for the empowerment of young African women through her “Raising Girls’ Project” as well as improved the existing ethics in the beauty industry through her campaign: “My Colour My Heritage’’.

It added that her appointment followed her involvement in successfully advancing the platform toward empowering women beyond beauty in the 2016 Miss Nigeria event.

The statement added that Ikeora understood what it takes to make Miss Nigeria a consistent, sustainable and an intellectual platform that would change the face of pageantry.

“As Executive Director, Ikeora is expected to commit her wealth of experience to implement Miss Nigeria Organisation’s five-year strategic plan of empowering 5,000 young women in sustainable environmental development.

“Folio Media Group reports that her appointment remains part of the sustained effort to leverage Miss Nigeria pageant, one of the biggest annual, glamorous, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment shows.

“The other ancillary benefits of her appointment include infusion of intellectual content and empowerment of young women beyond beauty,’’ it said.

Meanwhile, the Miss Nigeria Organisation has commended all its partners, sponsors and stakeholders who contributed toward the successful hosting of the 40th edition of Miss Nigeria in 2016.

Reacting, an elated Ikeora said: “Our commitment is that the 41st edition of the Miss Nigeria pageant will further situate Nigeria positively in the international entertainment space”.