Driver, conductor arrested for alleged conspiracy

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday remanded a 25-year-old driver, Paul Oluwa and his conductor Yahaya Danboyi, 28, in prison custody for alleged conspiracy.

The area judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, ordered that the duo should be remanded in Keffi prison after the accused persons denied the allegation leveled against them.

Shekarau adjourned the case till Jan. 26 for hearing.

The prosecutor , Cpl. Heman Donald , told the court that Abubakar Mohammed of Kerimo, FCT, Abuja, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

Donald said that while the complainant was at Mararaba junction, the two accused came to where he was standing and removed his phone valued at N45,000 out of his pocket.

He explained that after that act, they both absconded to unknown destination, before they were traced and arrested.

The accused persons are facing two –count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code