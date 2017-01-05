Buhari orders security agencies to end Southern Kaduna violence

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to take decisive measures to bring an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

Shehu said that already, on the directive of President Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in Southern Kaduna on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation.

He said that in addition to the conventional policemen deployed to the area, a squadron of mobile policemen had now been stationed there to ensure law and order.

According to the Presidential aide, Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna, while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

“President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

“These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts,’’ he added.

He said that the President condoled with the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.