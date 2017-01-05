PM News Nigeria


Another Chibok schoolgirl found with baby

The found Chibok girl and her baby

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman says another Chibok schoolgirl has been found, one of the 219 stolen by Boko Haram insurgents on 14 April 2014.

She was identified as Rakiya Abubakar. She has a six month old baby.

She is the 23rd to be recovered so far, since the Buhari administration came into office.

She was discovered by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in Maiduguri, during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists

Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, on Thursday in Abuja, said in a statement that preliminary investigation discovered that “she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok”.

” She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on April 14, 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno Government,” Usman said.

-NAN

