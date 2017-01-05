2017: Nigerians express high hopes for judiciary

Some Nigerians have said that the judiciary will be more focused in 2017, having had a very controversial 2016.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, Mrs Sele Aigbonoga, a lecturer, said she believed that the judiciary had learned a bitter lesson in 2016 and would not allow a repeat in 2017.

“The judiciary is the one arm of government which is usually conflict-free to a large extent, but this was not the case in 2016.

“We had the issue of controversial judgements and defendants refusing to be tried by certain judges whom they felt would not give them justice.

“Then there was a clamp down on the judges themselves over allegations of receiving gratification.

“So I am sure the judiciary now knows that the searchlight is on it and it would, therefore, do everything possible to restore the confidence of Nigerians in its ability to do justice,” Aigbonoga said.

She urged Nigerians to give the judiciary the benefit of the doubt and not allow the events of 2016 be the only yardstick they would use to measure the judiciary.

“This is particularly with respect to the judges whose trial would commence this year.

“While bearing in mind that these are mere allegations, we should also remember that there are good and bad people in every profession,” Aigbonoga said.

Mrs Aver Ajayi, a marriage counsellor told NAN that the events that happened in the judiciary in 2016 were good developments.

According to her, it is a wake-up call to that arm of government on the need to purge itself of bad elements in order to be truly the last hope for the common man.

Mr Stephen Alabesa, a law student, is of the view that 2017 would be a very busy year for the judiciary adding that this could be a good thing.

“If the judiciary is able to implement even one-quarter of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in 2017, it will dispense with cases more quickly.

“This will be a plus to it, particularly the high-profile cases such as that of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, Olisa Metuh, Alex Badeh, the Senate President and others.

“When this happens, Nigerians will forget about the controversies the judiciary had and would commend it especially if they believe that justice is served.”

For his part, Mr Nathan Gee, a political analyst said it would take a while for the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary to be restored.

“One thing that will make me trust any judge again is when the trial of the judges is over and justice is truly served.

“I know that a lot of people are saying that the sting operation on their houses was politically motivated but I believe that even if not completely true, there is an element of complacency on their (the judges) part.

“I hope that their trial would not take forever and we will all know the verdict soon,” Gee said.