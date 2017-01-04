Unilorin promotes 583 staff

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has approved the promotion of 583 staff, cutting across all cadres of the institution.

This is contained in a memo from the Office of the Registrar, titled: “List of newly promoted staff with effect from Oct.1, 2016″ and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ilorin.

It stated that promotions to the professorial cadre were still awaiting ratification by the authorities.

It further stated that the promotion was a fulfillment of the Vice-Chancellor’s promise that no deserving staff would be denied his or her promotion as and when due.

The memo stated that those promoted included 112 academic staff, 127 registry staff, 245 professionals and technical staff and 99 junior staff.

The memo said that the promotion committee carried along heads of departments in the exercise.

“The 112 academic staff promoted comprised 36 senior lecturers, 41lecturers to Lecturer I category and 35 lecturers to Lecturer II category while others came from technical, registry and medical departments of the university,” the statement said.