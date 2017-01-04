Tottenham end Chelsea’s 13 games unbeaten run with 2-0 victory

Tottenham Hotspur have ended Chelsea’s 13 games unbeaten run with 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane.

Two super headers by Dele Alli gave Tottenham the 2-0 victory needed to move them to third on Premier League table.

Alli’s super header gave the home team the lead on 45th minute of the first half.

Alli’s second header in the 54th minute gave Tottenham 2-0 lead.

Man of the match, Alli received rapturous applause as he was replaced in the 85th minute of the game.

Chelsea mounted intensive pressure on Tottenham defence, but the home team defended very well to ensure they won the game.

Victory for Chelsea would have seen them become the first team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight games in one season.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga