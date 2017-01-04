Pictures: Gbenga Daniel, Kuku, others grace Otunba Subomi Balogun’s thanksgiving service

At Otunba Subomi Balogun thanksgiving service At Otunba Subomi Balogun's thanksgiving service At Otunba Subomi Balogun's thanksgiving service At Otunba Subomi Balogun's thanksgiving service

The ​Chairman, First City Monument Group, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Tuesday celebrated his annual thanksgiving service at his Ijebu-ode country home.

The event was graced by captains of industry, business associates, traditional rulers, Christian leaders, friends and family members such as the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Olorogun Sonny Kuku, Olorogun Abimbola Subomi Balogun, Balogun Agboola Alausa, and Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye.