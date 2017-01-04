Ogoni Day: Peterside eulogises Ogoni struggle

Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC Governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, says the resilience of the Ogonis and their non-violent position is commendable.

Peterside told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the Ogoni struggle was for all.

“I am calling on Ogonis to unite and work with other ethnic groups to accelerate the aspirations and the accomplishment of the dream of the founding fathers of the struggle.

“We must enter a new phase of cross ethnic groups engagement, recognizing that it is a collective struggle of all oppressed people all over the world.

“I salute the resilience of the Ogonis over the years and their industry, I am prepared to back every genuine effort to make the people of Ogoni great,” he said.

Peterside, who is the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), commended the Federal Government on the Ogoni clean-up but asked for an accelerated process.

He urged the government to empower the people whose farmland and streams have been destroyed due to prospecting and production of hydrocarbons over the years.

Peterside said the environment was the greatest gift of “Mother Nature” adding that it must be preserved for the benefit of our generation and generations yet unborn.

“The environment and economic prosperity are interwoven, so, we must collectively work to protect the environment,” he said.

Peterside commended the leadership of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) for keeping the spirit of the struggle alive.