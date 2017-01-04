PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > NNPC awards crude oil contracts to 39 companies

NNPC awards crude oil contracts to 39 companies

Published on January 4, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Nigeria’s oil drill

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded its crude oil contracts to 39 companies for 2017.

Almost half of the firms are Nigerian but international winners included China’s Sinopec, British Petroleum (BP) and France’s Total. The contracts cover around 1.3 million barrels of oils produced a day.

By announcing the winners, the state-owned oil company said it was seeking greater transparency when it comes to awarding contracts.

BBC reports that previous deals have been shrouded in secrecy leading to accusations of widespread corruption.

At current oil prices, the contracts for more than half of Nigeria’s oil production are worth more than $70m (£57m) a day.

Oil sales are crucially important for the government, accounting for around two thirds of its revenue.

But they also generate American dollars, which are vital to the health of the overall economy suffering from its worst crisis in decades.

Nigeria’s production normally tops two million barrels of oil a day. But last year, petroleum facilities were hit by a wave of militant attacks in the Niger Delta, slashing production by as much as a third.

Posted by on January 4, 2017, 7:54 pm. Filed under Business, Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes