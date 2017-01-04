PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > Lufthansa plans to hire over 3,000 new staff

Lufthansa plans to hire over 3,000 new staff

Published on January 4, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Lufthansa airline

German airline, Lufthansa, says it plans to hire over 3,000 new staff in 2017, most of them flight attendants.

“Lufthansa German, Group airlines – Austrian, Swiss and Eurowings are hiring over 2,200 staff in total,’’ the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Report says Lufthansa Technik is planning to recruit another 450 new staff.

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilots had gone on strike several times over the last few years as the airline battles to reduce costs.
Its cabin-crew union, UFO, said in December the latest talks over pay and working conditions had failed.

Posted by on January 4, 2017, 1:15 pm. Filed under Business News, Metro, News, World. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes