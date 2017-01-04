Kaduna Security Council relaxes curfew

The Kaduna State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf Local Government areas with immediate effect.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant to Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Media and Publicity, said the curfew had been relaxed to last from 6 p.m to 6 a.m.

It, however, said the 24-hour curfew in Kaura Local Government would remain in force.

“The curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas is now for twelve hours daily, from 6 pm to 6 am.

“Medical and health personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew, which was imposed in December 2016.”

The statement attributed the reduction in the curfew hours to “improvements in the security situation” in the two local government areas.

It said that the security council took a unanimous decision on the matter after reviewing the security situation in the three local government areas and the entire state.

According to the statement, security agencies have been empowered to arrest individuals and groups found violating the curfew.

It also directed the security operatives to ensure enforcement using “best practices.”

The security council, chaired by Gov. El-Rufai, has the Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bala, the Police Commissioner, Director DSS, the Garrison Commander, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Commandant, Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna, as members.