Kaduna records 40 fire outbreaks in December

The Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, Mr Paul Aboi , on Tuesday said that 40 fire outbreaks were recorded in the state in December 2016 .

The director made the disclosure in Kaduna on Wednesday. He said that that one life was lost while six persons sustained injuries in the incidents

According to him, the fire incidents, which affected residential houses and shops, were mostly caused by electrical faults.

He said the agency’s fire awareness campaign had started yielding results as people call the fire service stations on time to fight fire outbreaks.

“ Lots of lives and property have been saved due to the quick response of the service and quick calls by residents,“the director said.

He said the agency would continue to sensitise residents on fire safety measures to reduce its impact.

Aboi noted that timely and effective response was key to saving lives and property in cases of disasters.

He advised residents to always take precautionary measures while using fire during the harmattan, and turn off electrical appliances when not in use.