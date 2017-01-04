Jigawa Police arrests, charges 148 suspects to court

The Jigawa Police Command has charged 148 youths suspected to be hoodlums in Baimaina village to court.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were arrested by the command following an intelligence report and charged to court immediately it concluded its investigations.

“ We got an intelligence report that hundreds of youths had blocked the road linking Birnin Kudu from Baimaina to Bauchi terrorizing innocent motorists plying the route.

“ Following the report, the command conducted a stop- and-search operation to avoid any situation that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“During our operations, we were able to recover dangerous arms like live ammunition, Dane guns, locally made pistols, sticks, cutlasses, swords, among others from the suspects.

“It is through these operations that we were able to arrest the 148 suspects, whom we detained and charged to court today,’’ he said.

The PPRO said that, “for whatever reasons, even if it were a political rally or any kind of gathering, they ought to have sought permission from the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatunde Akintunde, before doing it.

Jinjiri said that the police would not rest on its oars in pursuing its statutory mandate of protecting the lives and property of innocent citizens in the country.