Janet Jackson, 50, gives birth to a boy

Published on January 4, 2017

Janet Jackson and her husband

Singer Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed.

A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were “thrilled” to welcome the infant, Eissa Al Mana.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the publicist added.

Speculation about her pregnancy surfaced last April when she postponed her Unbreakable tour.

She had said she wanted to focus on planning a family with her husband, whom she wed in 2012.

Jackson had earlier been spotted in London shopping for baby essentials.

