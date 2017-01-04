I’m not dead, I’m alive-Gambian president-elect

Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow says he is alive, hale and hearty, debunking rumour of his death earlier on.

There have been reported rumours that Barrow had been assassinated by unknown gunmen who also killed two of his guards.

But Barrow on his twitter handle:@adama_barrow, said he is alive.

“We would like to inform you that the President-elect is alive and well,” he said on his twitter handle.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga