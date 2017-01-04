I’m not dead, I’m alive-Gambian president-elect

I’m not dead, I’m alive-Gambian president-electPublished on January 4, 2017 by pmnews · No CommentsGambian president-elect, Adama Barrow says he is alive, hale and hearty, debunking rumour of his death earlier on.
There have been reported rumours that Barrow had been assassinated by unknown gunmen who also killed two of his guards.
But Barrow on his twitter handle:@adama_barrow, said he is alive.
“We would like to inform you that the President-elect is alive and well,” he said on his twitter handle.
-Kazeem Ugbodaga
Posted by pmnews on January 4, 2017, 10:25 pm. Filed under International, Metro, News, Today's Headlines. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.