PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > International > I am not dead, I am alive – Gambia’s president-elect

I am not dead, I am alive – Gambia’s president-elect

Published on January 4, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Adama Barrow with the UK ad US ambassadors in Gambia earlier today

The tweet

Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow has denied reports of his assassination in the social media.

Barrow was reportedly shot dead by assassins believed to be supporters of incumbent President Yahya Jammeh today.

Aides of the president-elect this evening denounced the reports of his assassination in a tweet and also shared a photograph of Barrow with the UK and US Ambassadors to Gambia earlier today after a meeting.

Adama Barrow with the UK ad US ambassadors in Gambia earlier today

The tweet

Posted by on January 4, 2017, 10:09 pm. Filed under International, Metro, News, Today's Headlines, World. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes