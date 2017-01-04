I am not dead, I am alive – Gambia’s president-elect

I am not dead, I am alive – Gambia’s president-electPublished on January 4, 2017 by pmnews · No Comments
Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow has denied reports of his assassination in the social media.
Barrow was reportedly shot dead by assassins believed to be supporters of incumbent President Yahya Jammeh today.
Aides of the president-elect this evening denounced the reports of his assassination in a tweet and also shared a photograph of Barrow with the UK and US Ambassadors to Gambia earlier today after a meeting.
