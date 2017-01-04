PM News Nigeria


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the redeployment of three Federal Permanent Secretaries.

A statement by Haruna Imrana, Director of Communications, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), said that the circular conveying the deployment was signed by the HCSF, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Imrana said that the affected permanent secretaries include Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Federal Ministry of Education to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Dr Jamila Shu’ara, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was moved to Federal Ministry of Education.

Mr Christian Chineyekka Ohaa of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports was deployed to Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the statement, the handing over of the affected permanent secretaries should be completed on or before Tuesday January 10.

