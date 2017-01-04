Farmers, herdsmen tasked on peaceful co-exististence

The Village Head of Odu in Nasarawa state, Mr. Oberre Ewa, has appealed to farmers and herdsmen in the state to co-exist peacefully in order to boost food production.

Ewa made the call on Wednesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his palace in Udege, Udege Development Area of the state.

He said that if farmers and herdsmen co-existed peacefully, it would also boost the revenue base of the state and ensure socio-economic development of the people.

He said, “Peace is priceless and non-negotiable, no society or nation can achieve meaningful progress without peace.”

Ewa also said that no society could exist without agriculture; adding that agriculture remained the major source of livelihood of most families, especially in the rural areas of the state.

He, however, called on the people to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and shun negative tendencies capable of retarding the development of the state.

The village head also urged the people to live in peace, unity and tolerate one another, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

He called on the security agencies to ensure frequent patrol of the state to safeguard lives and property and check the activities of criminals.