Army kill three female suicide bombers in Borno

Published on January 4, 2017

Major_General Leo Irabor, Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had killed three female suicide bombers when they tried to ram into troops along Dutse area in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Irabor said the three female suicide bombers were intercepted following an intelligence report on their going toward Limankara in Gwoza Council.

“Just this morning, we intercepted the bombers but the three of them resisted and tried to ram into our troops. And of course, we had no choice but to open fire on them,” he said.

He explained that the Nigerian troops and their Cameroonian counterparts had been making remarkable progress and recoveries in Ngwoshe axis and Gwoza hills.

“Our troops and those of the Cameroon Republic have been recording tremendous successes in flushing out remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in that axis.

“And of course during the operation, we discovered stockpile of arms and ammunitions.

“We also intercepted 30 cows at Cashew plantation here in Maiduguri capital.

“We also arrested one of the most wanted Boko Haram terrorists, number 164 on our list,” the commander added.

