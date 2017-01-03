PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > Zimbabwe in chaos ahead of AFCON tournament

Zimbabwe in chaos ahead of AFCON tournament

Published on January 3, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Zimbabwe fans

Zimbabwe’s preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon have been thrown into chaos by a row over accommodation and financial issues.

BBC Sport has learned the team refused to stay at the Zifa Village training facility, saying it is sub-standard, and have been booked at a Harare hotel by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

The team were also unable to use the national sports stadium for training because a $60 fee had not been paid.

They had to use a high school instead.

It is unclear why the fee was not paid, given a mobile network provider announced a $250,000 sponsorship for the Warriors two weeks ago to cover all of the team’s needs for their Nations Cup campaign.

Zimbabwe’s first match of the 14 January to 5 February tournament is against Algeria on 15 January. They will also face Tunisia and Senegal in Group B.

Posted by on January 3, 2017, 7:44 pm. Filed under Football, Metro, News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes