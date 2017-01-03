PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > Zambia cuts fuel prices

Zambia cuts fuel prices

Published on January 3, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Zambia’s president Edgar Lungu

Zambian energy regulator says retail fuel prices will fall from midnight on Tuesday due to subdued oil prices and a stronger kwacha currency.

The authority said in Lusaka that price of petrol would be reduced to 12.50 kwacha from 13.70 kwacha and diesel would drop to 10.72 kwacha per litre from 11.40 kwacha per litre.

In October last year, Zambia hiked the retail price of petrol by nearly 39 per cent, while the price of diesel increased by 33 per cent.

Posted by on January 3, 2017, 5:00 pm. Filed under Business, Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes