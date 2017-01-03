Yuletide: FRSC lauds road users for low crashes during

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), on Tuesday, lauded road users in Plateau for the low road crashes experienced during the Yuletide.

Mr. Andrew Bala, the Command’s Public Education Officer, gave the commendation in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

NAN reports that unlike 2015 when a high number of road crashes were recorded, only four road crashes were recorded during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Bala said that no life was lost in the crashes.

The Public Education Officer attributed the success to the resilience and total commitment of the officers and men of the command.

”Officers and men from the various units were always on the highways to caution motorists and to ensure smooth traffic flow.

”This is why the command recorded four minor road accidents during the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he said.

Bala, however, urged motorists to key into the speed limiter regime with a view to reducing accidents arising from speeding.

”I want to plead with motorists and other road users to consolidate on the gains achieved in 2016 so as to make our road safe for all in 2017,” he said.