Swansea record 2-1 away win at Palace

Published on January 3, 2017

Swansea score one of their goals against Palace

Newly appointed Swansea boss Paul Clement watched his new side gain a dramatic win against Crystal Palace to move off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Clement was appointed earlier on Tuesday, although first-team coach Alan Curtis had picked the team for the game at Selhurst Park.

Alfie Mawson headed Swansea ahead from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, before Wilfried Zaha volleyed an equaliser.

But substitute Angel Rangel collected Leroy Fer’s pass to net a late winner.

The result means Palace have only picked up one point in the three games since Sam Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as manager in December.

