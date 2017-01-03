Leicester City to sign Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi for £15m

Ndidi Ndidi

Leicester City are set to sign Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a reported £15m, subject to a work permit.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international will sign a five-and-a-half-year deal when he completes the move.

A statement on Leicester’s website confirmed the Premier League champions have agreed personal terms and that Ndidi has had a medical.

They added: “Ndidi is expected to complete the formalities of his move to Leicester City later this week.”

Ndidi was signed by Genk during former manager Alex McLeish’s time in charge of the Belgian club and is a defensive midfielder.

He has helped Genk finish top of their Europa League group this season to secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition.