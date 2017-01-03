Historian dupes girlfriend of car, land

A 47-year-old historian, Nicholas Ajayi, who allegedly defrauded his girlfriend of a car and landed property valued at N1.3 million, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Ajayi, a resident of Idimu area of Lagos, is facing trial on charges of fraud and stealing.

After his plea of not guilty to the charges, Magistrate A.O. Gbajumo, admitted him to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, said that the accused committed the offences sometime in 2014 on Prince Gbadebo Street in Igando area of Lagos.

Unah said that the accused fraudulently obtained N800, 000 and N500, 000 for a plot of land and car respectively from Miss Ijeoma Nwata, his girlfriend.

“The accused approached the complainant, and persuaded her to buy a plot of land from his one acre of land in Ajah, Lagos.

“He collected N500, 000 from her, but refused to show her the land, nor refund her money.

“The complainant later discovered that the land never existed,” he said.

Unah said that the accused also collected the complainant’s Nissan Quest Car on the pretext of selling it for her.

The prosecutor further alleged that the accused converted the car to his own, and took it to an unknown destination.

“The complainant placed `for sale` on the car at the rate N800, 000; and the accused told her that he has a friend who wanted to buy the car.

“He took the car from her on the pretext of showing it to his friend who wants to buy it.

“Since 2014 he took the car away, the accused has not returned it to the complainant, nor pay the selling price of the car to the complainant,” the prosecutor said.

Unah said that the offences contravened Sections 285 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused risked 15 years imprisonment, if found guilty according to the provisions of Section 312.

The case was adjourned to Feb. 1 for mention.