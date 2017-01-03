Former NAN MD, 23 others bag community award

The Omu-Aran community in Kwara, has bestowed awards on 24 people in the area who had supported the socio-economic development of the community in 2016.

The award ceremony was organised by the Omu-Aran Youth Forum as part of activities to mark the 2nd edition of Olomu Youth Festival.

Each of the recipients received a plaque at a dinner organised by the forum held at the City Complex in Omu-Aran on Monday night.

Earlier, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye, had inaugurated the Bareke roundabout in the town, which was renovated by the forum at the cost of N2.5 million.

Other activities included street naming and launch of the forum’s website.

The forum’s President, Pastor Doyin Lawal, said the awardees were selected for their outstanding contributions to community service, youth employment and human capital development.

Lawal said the aim was to spur others to champion the development of the community especially in promoting interaction and reducing poverty among the people.

He expressed the forum’s desire to partner relevant stakeholders in promoting agriculture to further enhance the development of the community.

“The recent acquisition of some acres of land in Omu-Aran for agricultural purposes by the forum is a good pointer to our desire to impact on the people of the community,” he said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Musa Salami, Chief Executive Officer, Mucenty Hotels and Suites commended members of the forum for their foresight and dedication.

One of the recipients, Chief Jide Adebayo, a former Acting Managing Director of NAN, described the award as a morale booster and call to service.

He implored members of the forum to remain focused in contributing their quota to the socio-economic development of the community.

Some of the award recipients are Mr Femi Oladipo, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Irepodun Local Government, Mr Yemi Aransiola, Mr Sesan Ogundeyi, Mr Azeez Yakub, Mr Razak Bamgboye and Pastor Kola Idowu.