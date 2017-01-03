PM News Nigeria


Fire guts Sterling Bank in Abeokuta

Published on January 3, 2017

Sterling Bank at Oke-Ilewo in Abeokuta, Ogun state on fire.

There was a fire outbreak at a Sterling Bank branch in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Premium Times reported that the cause of the fire was yet to be known as at the time of this report, but sources at the bank said the fire emanated from one of the inner offices.

According to reports, panic and confusion was caused by the incident as customers who were carrying out their transactions as customers inside the bank rushed out through the emergency exit.

Fire service officials have since cordoned the area, as frantic efforts were ongoing to put off the fire, as passerby watch helplessly at the scene.

