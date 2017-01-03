Customs redeploys 246 top officers

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of eight Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.

The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

The Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are: ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD); ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B(Abuja, North central and North West Nigeria); ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement and ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D (North east Nigeria).

Others are; ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I); ACG Monday Abueh from Ex, FTZ, & I I to Zone A(Lagos and South West); ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C(South South and South east) and ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General reiterated the Federal Government’s ban on importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders.

He charged all officers and men of the service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of the fiscal policy of government.

-NAN