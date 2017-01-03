PM News Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State’s 2017 Budget proposal of N812. 998 billion presented by the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode into law.

The Chairman, Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Rotimi Olowo presented the report of the Committtee to the House.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa while passing the budget thanked all Members of the Budget Committee for their effort and commended other Members for their cooperation.

The Budget which was tagged “The Golden Jubilee Budget” put the Recurrent Expenditure at N300. 534 billion and Capital Expenditure at N512.463 billion.

The Governor, had during the presentation of 2017 Appropriation Bill highlighted strategies that were critical vehicles in driving this budget aimed at consolidating his administration modest achievement so far and to further propel the State to an enviable height.

The 2017 budget aimed to enhance revenue growth through automation and efficient revenue administration, maintenance and massive renewal of infrastructure facilities; paying attention to social, infrastructure especially health, education, youth and social development and collaborations with local and international investors through Public Private Partnership (PPP), especially in the areas of road, network expansion, transport, housing and environment and investment in security to make the State safe and secure for all our citizens through establishment of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.

The House unanimously approved the Budget after Members deliberated on the report of the House Committee on Budget which scrutinized the bill as proposed by the Governor.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga