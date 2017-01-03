Ambode has positively changed the face of Lagos-Ex-LG boss

Kolade David Alabi

Former Chairman, Conference of Executive Secretaries of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State, otherwise known as Conference 57, Mr Kolade Alabi on Monday lauded the giant strides of the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, saying that the State has been positively transformed within a short time.

Alabi, in a statement said in the last 19 months, Ambode had initiated programmes and policies that had positively impacted on residents, adding that with the resounding achievements of the governor in office, Lagos is clearly set for a top slot in global map.

Alabi, who was the former Executive Secretary of Bariga LCDA, said since Ambode assumed office, neither a week nor a month had gone without the State recording an excellent achievement, saying that the Governor had indeed changed the face of Lagos by adding beauty and glamour.

He said: “Governor Ambode is a quiet and smooth operator with an eye for quality and standard, moving from one project to another. From Light Up Lagos to Construction of 114 Roads simultaneously, to Agbowa-Epe Road Project; Iyana-Oworo expansion and beatification; rehabilitation of Okota Road; construction of Alapere Service Lane; distribution of educational kits to 175,000 Pupils; creation of conducive environment for foreign investments; skill acquisition for Women; unique One Lagos Fiesta; smart city project; provision of vehicles, Power Bikes, guns, communication gadgets to various security agencies; provision of modern equipment for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Fire Service to facilitate their operations; initiating and implementing the N25billion Employment Trust Fund (ETF); the Abule-Egba flyover and Ajah Overhead Bridge as well as Ajah roundabout beautification are sights to behold, among others.”

While recalling Ambode’s promise to pay attention to the rural areas, Alabi said the manifestation of the campaign pledge could be better assessed from the massive transformation of the Epe and Badagry axis, and alluded to the recently commissioned Imeke-Ajido Bridge, as well as the commencement of work on the 17km network of roads connecting Aradagun to Whispering Palms in Badagry to boost tourism and economic activities.

According to Aabi, “the icing on the cake for 2016 is the introduction of LAKE Rice which is another monumental achievement by the Governor to bring succor to the people of Lagos State at a time like this.

“In the light of the above, it is no exaggeration that the Governor’s modest achievements in 19 months are clear indication that Lagos State is set for a top slot in the global map. While Governor Ambode truly deserves all the accolades, commendations and the international recognitions and awards because of his vision and unrelenting effort to take Lagos State to a new height, it behooves the people of Lagos State to align with the vision of Governor Ambode, who is no doubt the genius and a true leader, an administrator per excellent, a compassionate, focused go getter and an incurable optimist.”