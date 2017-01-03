2017 will be a year of economic recovery- Osun Assembly

The Osun House of Assembly has urged Nigerians to be optimistic as the New Year will be a year of economic recovery.

The legislature gave the advice on Tuesday in Osogbo through a statement issued by Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy.

Oyintiloye said the various programmes and policies which government had put in place would bring succour to Nigerians.

While acknowledging the tenacity and perseverance of Nigerians in the face of economic recession, he called on Nigerians to support government’s policies and programmes aimed at revamping the economy.

“The Osun State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Mr. Najeem Salaam, wants Nigerians to embrace the New Year with high sense of purpose, positive resolve and optimism.

“The efforts of the government have shown that there is the commitment to bring succour to the country.

“There is the need for effective collaboration between the government and the people which is imperative to overcome the nation’s pressing socio-economic challenges,’’ the News Agency of Nigeria quotes Oyintiloye as saying.

According to him, since insurgency has been largely curtailed by the subjugation of Sambisa Forest, the base of Boko Haram, the government will be able to concentrate more on ways to tackle the economic challenges in the country.

Oyintiloye also commended Gov. Rauf Aregbesola for his commitment to improving the economy of the state.