Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, is dead

Published on January 2, 2017

Toyin Majekodunmi

The Yoruba movie industry has recorded its first death of 2017 as one of its own, Toyin Majekodunmi, died today.

The veteran actress, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles, died on Monday.

The cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka ‘Baba Kekere’, the news of her death was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success.

Repeated calls to her husband were not answered but a top Yoruba actress cum producer, Bose Alao, who is close to the couple, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone chat, that her death was health-related.

The late Mrs. Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Prior to launching her movie career, she worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years.

Her husband also worked in International Banking Division Department at First Bank Plc.

