Video: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme sing for Nigerians

Published on January 2, 2017 by   ·   1 Comment

Osinbajo leads other Nigerian leaders in a song for the yuletide

Former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan combine with former deputies, Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Oladipo Diya and current vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo sing a hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in 2017.

The song is Isaac Watts hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,” with the video recorded early December 2016.

The video will surely give Nigerians the right vibes to begin another year’s journey.

1 Comment for “Video: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme sing for Nigerians”

  1. Sunny Akhigbe
    January 2, 2017 - 11:39 am

    2nd Chronicles 7:14. May God bless Nigeria. Amen!

