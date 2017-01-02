Sunderland score 2 penalty kicks to hold visiting Liverpool

Two Jermain Defoe penalty kicks meant hosts Sunderland twice came from behind on Monday to earn a point against second-placed Liverpool.

The Reds took a deserved lead when Daniel Sturridge flicked in a header after Dejan Lovren’s mishit shot.

Sunderland equalised six minutes later as Defoe scored from the spot following Ragnar Klavan’s trip on Didier Ndong, before Sadio Mane put the visitors back ahead with a close-range finish.

However, Mane then handled in his own 18-yard box and Defoe converted the penalty kick to snatch an unlikely point.

The result leaves Liverpool five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who play their game in hand on Wednesday at Tottenham.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will surely see it as two points dropped after his side led twice, had 71 per cent of the possession and had 15 shots on target.

Only an inspired performance from Black Cats keeper Vito Mannone denied Liverpool further goals, before Mane needlessly stuck out an arm to block Seb Larsson’s free-kick, costing his side dearly.

To make things worse for Liverpool, Sturridge, who scored only his second Premier League goal of the season, limped off late on after clashing with Papy Djilobodji.

Meanwhile, 10-man Manchester City moved up to third as they withstood a spirited Burnley fightback in front of a relieved Etihad Stadium.

Fernandinho was dismissed towards the end of an even first half for a two-footed challenge on Johan Gudmundsson.

But the hosts improved after the break as Gael Clichy squeezed home a shot before Sergio Aguero, on as a substitute, fired home from a tight angle.

Ben Mee smashed home via the underside of the bar shortly after, but Burnley could not force a leveller in spite of a fine chance for Andre Gray late on.

Beginning the day 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, anything less than victory would have prompted some to begin reading the last rites on City’s title challenge.

As it is, Pep Guardiola’s side will look at the league table with renewed optimism as they closed to within two points of second-place Liverpool.

In addition, one and possibly both of Chelsea and Tottenham to drop points when they face each other on Wednesday.