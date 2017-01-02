Recession hits churches as incomes dwindle

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Minna‎, Most Rev. Martin Uzorukwu, has said that churches cannot accomplish their projects due to the nation’s current economic recession.

Uzorukwu said this in an interview in Minna on Sunday.

According to him, the economic recession is a challenge to everybody, including the church, because some churches have projects to accomplish but cannot do so because of the recession.

The cleric said the more the recession affected the church members, the more it affected the church.

“The recession is an issue every church in Nigeria is committing to God in prayer because the church needs money for the work of God and for charity.

“If patients go to hospitals, only to tell stories that they can’t pay hospital bills, the church writes it off for them,’’ he said.

According to him, the recession has “increased our burden in paying school fees for many indigent students that their parents can’t help any longer

“You do know that I am a Bishop ‎and not a Principal or an Headmaster. So, if we continue to offset bills for people, how can we maintain our schools, hospitals and then pay the staff.

“The burden of the recession is taking its high toll on us and we are not relenting in prayers as we expect a radical turn around in this year 2017,’’ the cleric said.

Uzorukwu urged Nigerians to pray for the nation’s leaders‎ to enable them to contribute their best to the development of the country.

“There is need for them to know that they are the servants of the people and servants of God.

‎”The commonwealth God has given to the country is for everybody,” he said.