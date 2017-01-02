PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > Patronise plantain flour – Association

Patronise plantain flour – Association

Published on January 2, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

plantain flour

Nigerians have been advised to patronise bread and other pastries made of plantain flour to enjoy maximum nutrition for a healthy living and to promote local production.

The National President of the Concerned Youth Empowerment Association of Nigeria (CYEAN), Mr Noble Adaelu, made the call in Abuja on Monday.

“The plantain flour is a healthier option to cassava and wheat bread for those with health challenges in particular.
“Plantains are so versatile and nutritious; if you are looking for flour alternative, then, look no further because you can make pizza, chips, bread, dessert and many more from plantain flour.
“The demand is on the increase due to more awareness of its health benefits as it is rich in iron, vitamins A, B, C, magnesium and phosphorus.

“It has high resistant starch which helps to make people slimmer and healthier, they are diuretic and can help prevent ulcer, kidney and bladder problems and are essential for healthy pregnancy’’, he said.

Adaelu said plantain flour technology which is completely indigenous and being commercialised by Nocon Plantain Foods Limited could save foreign exchange for the country.

He projected that the technology would employ 500 professional/non-professional youths for a start in every state of the federation.

The president, therefore, urged youths to venture into plantain cultivation to meet the increasing demand of raw material for the flour.

Posted by on January 2, 2017, 2:09 pm. Filed under Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes