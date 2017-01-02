PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > News > Metro > Nigerians should focus less on material wealth- Cleric

Nigerians should focus less on material wealth- Cleric

Published on January 2, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

George-Ehusani

Rev. Fr. George Ehusani has advised Nigerians, particularly Christians, to reduce their quest for material goods and focus on serving God.

Ehusani, who is the Chaplain of the Lux Terra Leadership Foundation Chapel in Apo, Abuja, made the call on Monday in Abuja.

According to Ehusani, a truly transformed Christian will be detached from material things and focus more on ensuring that the less privileged in the society has the basic needs.

“It is over attachment to material goods that leads to anxiety, high blood pressure and depression, particularly in a recession such as the country is experiencing at the moment.

“When Christians are truly transformed, they will realise that God created them not to acquire big houses, prestigious positions or fancy cars but to serve him.”

While emphasising the need for Christians to pray for the country, he called on government to live up to its responsibilities by providing good governance to the citizens.

He said that complaining without evolving workable solutions to problems would not get the country out of its present situation.

He advised Nigerians to make extra efforts to be peacemakers in 2017 and not contribute in fanning the flames of disunity.

Posted by on January 2, 2017, 2:00 pm. Filed under Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes