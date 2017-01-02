My coaching career about to end – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is “arriving at the end’’ of his career and will not be coaching at 65.

The 45-year-old Spaniard had spells in charge at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich before replacing Manuel Pellegrini at City last summer.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” Guardiola said in an interview prior to his team’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday.

“But I am arriving at the end of my coaching career. Of this I am sure.”

Guardiola won 14 trophies in four years at FC Barcelona, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

He took a year’s break before joining Bayern in 2013 and led them to three successive league title.

But he did not win the Champions League in his spell with the German outfit.

He added: “I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel that the process of my goodbye has already started.’’

Guardiola’s side were reduced to 10 men after 32 minutes against Burnley after Fernandinho’s dismissal but goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero gave them the lead.

Ben Mee pulled one back for the Clarets and, in spite of City holding on, Guardiola cut an edgy figure following the victory.

Asked about his comments at his post-match news conference, he said: “It (City) might be one of my last teams.’’