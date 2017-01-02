PM News Nigeria


IGP, CAN disagree over number of deaths in Southern Kaduna

Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police

The Inspector-General of Police( IG), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has disagreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on the number of people killed in the Southern Kaduna crises.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan had alleged
that the unrest in Southern Kaduna had claimed over 808 lives, in 53 villages in the area.

But Idris disputed the claim in Abuja on Sunday at the new year dinner organised by the Nigeria Police Force for its personnel.

He stressed the need for religious, community and political leaders to be patriotic in their endeavors for peace to reign in the country.

The IG cautioned Nigerians to avoid unnecessary tension which could lead to destruction of lives and property.

He said that Nigerians had no other country than Nigeria, hence the need to do those things that would bring peace and unity to the country.

Idris advised Nigerians to live in peace with one another in spite of religious and ethic differences.

He commended officers and men of the force for their commitment to providing security to all Nigerians across the country.

Idris restated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to providing adequate security without bias to any section of the country.

