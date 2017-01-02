Don accuses Fayose of humiliating Ekiti University pro-chancellor

An Associate Professor, Eniola Sikiru Olugbenga has accused Governor Ayo Fayose of humiliating the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Chief Dayo Adeyeye.

“For long, the Pro Chancellor has been begging the Governor to release our subventions and pay our salaries. Till today, the Governor is still playing God,” he lamented

The university lecturer revealed further that Fayose is daring the staff to do what they could, adding that: “We know the benefit of University Education and we implore Ekiti sons and daughters to prevail on the Governor to back down on this disaster prone mission. EKSU is not a parastatal and a Governor can only flex his muscle where he invests his personal money or the state money. All the modern buildings in EKSU today have no kobo of the Ekiti State Govt in their construction.

“We are being owed in arrears of 5 or 6 months of subventions at the minimum. EKSU is not a commercial bank that can be blockaded or closed down. We have the capacity to defend our integrity in the comity of those who understand what a university is. We have not offended Mr Governor in any way and it is not always good to start what one cannot finish. If Mr Governor can rubbish Chief Adeyeye, who else can talk to him in his one man party? This crisis is booting…”

“Our Governor got BAIL OUT FUNDS IN BILLIONS 3CE. What did he do with the funds? What is the total wage bill of Ekiti that the Gov could not use the 1st tranche of N9.6 billion to pay the outstanding salaries? The total wage bill in Ekiti now is around N1.7 billion. The 2nd bail out came and the 3rd. I have been consistent in asking the question of these bail out funds. An attempt to probe the bail outs attracted a lot of noise from Governors who misappropriated these funds and championed by Gov Fayose.”

According to him, “it remains funny to me that a Governor abuses a sitting President everyday and take billions from the same Government without probity and accountability. Ekiti should have excess of funds now in reserve with the huge bail outs, the starving of the House of Assembly members and Commission, the crippling of all ministries and parastatals but alas, pensioners, civil servants and higher institutions at Ikere, Ijero and of course EKSU are forced into beggary before stipends are released.

“Why should a governor put up a man of high pedigree like Chief Adeyeye and render him rudderless with executive rascality. Why is it that in Ekiti, no commissioner can sign out N1 million or even less? Where in a democracy is the Governor the commissioner for every portfolio while the figures occupying the offices are mere decorations? Honestly, our Governor in Ekiti is running Ekiti as a private business empire.

“While I have nothing against anybody who supports the Governor, of course, I’m his supporter, one fact remains indisputable. Let us tell the Governor to recognise us all as human beings and not labourers in his vine yard. The slave mentality is so pervasive in Ekiti that EKSU will never be part of it. What is happening in Ekiti is not governance but mere theatrics and showmanship deftly orchestrated to exploit the suspecting but helpless masses.”