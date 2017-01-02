PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Business > Business News > Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Published on January 2, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

File photo: Accident involving a female victim

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday confirmed the death of three persons in a road accident involving a black Honda CRV Jeep and a white DAF trailer in the Sagamu axis of the Lagos /Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the confirmation in an interview in Sagamu.

He said that the accident could have been caused by overspeeding.

“The accident occurred around 2 pm and the rescue team were on ground to immediately manage the situation.

“The accident, which involved a black Honda CRV with registration number KRD 933DD and White Daf Trailer with registration number JJJ 107 XD, was caused by route violation and speed limit violation.

“The accident involved five persons, two male and three female, in which one male and one female got injured while one male and two female died, ” he said.

Oladele explained that both the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The sector commander advised motorists to avoid speeding and also to obey traffic rules and regulations.

Posted by on January 2, 2017, 8:07 pm. Filed under Business, Business News, Metro, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes