Obasanjo visits Soun of Ogbomoso

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Oba Jimoh Oladuni Oyewole discussing Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Oba Jimoh Oladuni Oyewole

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has visited Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111

According to a source, Obasanjo who arrived Ogbomoso at around 6pm on Saturday in company of the former Oyo State Secretary to the Government, Chief Olayiwola Olakojo, was received at the palace by the chairman, Senate committee on ICT and cybercrime, Senator Adulfatai Buhari.

Obasanjo, who was clad in purple lace ‘Agbada’ was said to have dinner of Amala and Gbegiri after which he held a brief secret meeting with Soun which was assumed to centre on politics, unity of the Southwest and Nigeria entirely.

“Soun was happy to have received such august visitor and when such people come visiting, Baba will discuss issues bothering on the development of the country, Oyo state and his domain which is Ogbomoso, I can’t say if they discuss politics,” the source stated.

The source disclosed further that the former president commended the Senator representing Oyo North Senatorial districts Senator Adulfatai Buhari for his political dexterity and contributions to the development of the country and his constituency.

While Senator Buhari was introducing the only PDP Federal lawmaker in Oyo state, Hon Segun Dokun Odebunmi to the former president, Obasanjo said, “I know him but is he doing well? If he is doing well, let him continue but he may need to change platform”.