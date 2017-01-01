PM News Nigeria


Nigerians are hungry, Father Mbaka tells Buhari

January 1, 2017

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REV FR MBAKA. R-L: President Muhammadu Buhari and Rev Father Mbaka during an audience with President Buhari at the State House, on DEC 18 2015.

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on leadership in the New Year.

He gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017.

He advised the President to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying “many Nigerians are suffering.

“Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

He also advised the President to appoint experts who would help him to revive the economy.

The cleric asked the President to consult Church leaders and eminent men of God to advise him and tell him the truth about the economy.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he added.

He then urged Nigerians to be patient and be prayerful “as your sufferings and hardships would be over in 2017.

“Nigeria is set to be great again,” he stressed.

